Bernard Njiraini
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Respite for Kebs boss Bernard Njiraini in procurement scandal

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Managing Director Bernard Njiraini has secured another respite after the High Court extended orders blocking implementation of a parliamentary report that found him culpable of procurement irregularities.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.