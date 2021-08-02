Residents fight to stop Sh200m apartments project in Nairobi

A house under construction in Nairobi. Residents of  Westlands Estate in Nairobi want the country's top environmental watchdog and the Nairobi county government to stop a private developer from erecting luxury high-rise apartments in the area.

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

