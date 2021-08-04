Reprieve for Tourism sector as Balala okays meetings

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala speaking in Watamu during the launch of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) strategic plan for 2021-2024 at the Watamu Marine Park.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Tourism industry players can now breathe a sigh of relief after the national government eased some of the new Covid-19 restrictions imposed to combat the pandemic.  

