Reprieve for Tourism sector as Balala okays meetings

Tourism industry players can now breathe a sigh of relief after the national government eased some of the new Covid-19 restrictions imposed to combat the pandemic.

Last week, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe suspended all public gatherings and in-person meetings from June 30 affecting the sector at the onset of the peak season this month.

On July 30, Mr Kagwe banned all public gatherings and in-person meetings due to a surge of the virus.

But on August 3, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala announced that hotels can hold meetings with a maximum capacity of 30 people.

However, Mr Balala warned that those found contravening the Ministry of Health regulations would have their licenses revoked for a year.

“We have allowed meetings of smaller numbers with a regulated form of compliance with the protocols. Those small meetings should be taking place but a maximum of 30 people. This is the new normal, we have to live with this pandemic, this virus is changing every day,” he said.

Mr Balala said restaurants should be closed at 9PM and not 7PM with violations leading to the cancellation of licenses. The CS said the regulations are mitigating measures imposed to combat the virus.

“We have agreed particularly with bars and restaurants who break the law, we will shame them so that people do not destroy the sector because of a few greedy individuals. We will also take action against those who will contravene,” said the CS during a press briefing.

He lauded the industry players for total compliance with the protocols in their premises.

“Tourists have praised our industry for the strict adherence of the regulations like washing hands, social distancing in our hotels and restaurants, checking of temperatures, and ensuring guests wear face masks,” said the CS.

Mr Balala said the industry will ensure self-regulation with an enforcement team led by Tourism Regulatory Authority in coordination with multi-agency team at the Covid-19 Command Centre on any crisis.

The chairman of the Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers (KAHC) Mr Mike Macharia, said the industry players are happy that the government did not impose another lockdown.

“Because we are seeing the industry beginning to recover slowly. We must deliver our services safely,” insisted Mr Macharia.

Hoteliers who were expecting to cash in on Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) suffered a major blow due to the ban.

The meetings and weddings expected at the hotels were canceled at the last minute and some were postponed leaving hotels empty with industry players counting huge losses.

But industry players at the Coast led by Diani Reef Beach Resort general manager Jotham Mwang’ombe termed Mr Balala’s decision as unfair to the sector.

“The CS decision is not helping the industry. I mean, if my conference can hold 800 people, I should be allowed to do 25 percent of my capacity. We need a progressive minister. He is really hurting hotels. Hotels are surviving on MICE but when you tell us to hold 30 people, then it is unfair,” he said.

Mr Mwang’ombe urged the CS to discuss with stakeholders before enforcing crucial decisions affecting the sector.