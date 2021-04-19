Reprieve for businesses as court suspends minimum tax

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The government's plan to widen its revenue base by introducing new tax measures has received a blow after the High Court suspended the implementation of a new tax law.

