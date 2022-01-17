Report reveals Uhuru among top five wealthiest Kenyans

Two Kenyans have a net worth greater than the combined wealth of 16.5 million fellow citizens, highlighting the massive gap in fortunes between the country’s haves and the have-nots.

Oxfam International, a global charity organisation that fights inequality, lists Sameer Naushad Merali and Bhimji Depar Shah as Kenya’s top tycoons with fortunes of $790 million (Sh89.6 billion) and $750 million (Sh85 billion) respectively, with industrialist families dominating the ranking of wealthy Kenyans.

Mr Sameer Merali is the heir to the late businessman Naushad Merali, who passed away in July last year. The late Merali built his wealth from diverse investments including telecommunications, manufacturing, agriculture, banking and real estate.

Mr Shah is the founder of Bidco Group of Companies, a household consumer goods manufacturer.

"The two richest people have more wealth than 16.5 million Kenyans," said Oxfam.

Also ranked in the top five are textile manufacturer Jaswinder Singh Bedi at $680 million (Sh77.1 billion) and Mahendra Rambhai Patel ($430 million/Sh48.7 billion), whose family owns Ramco Group, a conglomerate with interests in print, hardware, manufacturing, office supply and property sectors.

Oxfam lists President Uhuru Kenyatta as the fourth wealthiest Kenyan with a fortune of $530 million (Sh60 billion), but added that this is likely associated with the wider Kenyatta family, as was the case in the past when Forbes said Mr Kenyatta was worth $500 million.

The Kenyatta family retains interests in a wide range of sectors, including banking, milk processing, transport, media, and hospitality and land.

Oxfam's figures are based on data from Wealth-X, an organisation that tracks the records of the world’s wealthiest individuals. The charity said the data was up to date as at November 30, 2021.

"Between 2016 and 2021, the number of individuals with wealth over $50 million increased from 80 to 120. Their combined wealth increased from $12.73 billion to $17.4 billion, an increase of 36.8 percent, adjusted for inflation," said Oxfam of Kenya’s wealth study report. The report is expected to be officially released this morning.