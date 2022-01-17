Report reveals Uhuru among top five wealthiest Kenyans

The Kenyatta family retains interests in a wide range of sectors, including banking, milk processing, transport, media, and hospitality and land.

By  Charles Mwaniki

What you need to know:

  • Two Kenyans have a net worth greater than the combined wealth of 16.5 million fellow citizens, highlighting the massive gap in fortunes between the country’s haves and the have-nots.
  • Mr Sameer Merali is the heir to the late businessman Naushad Merali, who passed away in July last year.
  • The late Merali built his wealth from diverse investments including telecommunications, manufacturing, agriculture, banking and real estate.

Two Kenyans have a net worth greater than the combined wealth of 16.5 million fellow citizens, highlighting the massive gap in fortunes between the country’s haves and the have-nots.

