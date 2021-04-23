Rentco, Hotpoint and LG ink laundry equipment leasing deal

Asset leasing firm RentCo Africa has partnered with Home appliances and electronics dealer Hotpoint and manufacturer LG to supply laundry services equipment to traders.

In a joint statement, the firms said they will cooperate in financing and supplying the equipment to Small and Medium-sized businesses, allowing them to set up the business with limited risk and exposure.

“The strategic partnership between Hotpoint, LG and RentCo Africa will enable organisations, business owners to open their small and medium businesses within their locality and, by extension, create employment for many Kenyans," the firms said.

"This plan is not limited to laundromats but is also open to hotels, hospitals, sports clubs, schools, and any other institution in need of commercial laundry machines."

Lower costs

In an earlier interview, RentCo chief executive Robert Nyasimi said leasing takes away the burden of maintaining equipment as well as freeing money usually spent on buying equipment thereby enabling implementing agencies to fulfil their commitment on time at much lower costs.

The firms did not disclose the financial terms of the deal in the statement. The laundromat market has mushroomed exponentially in Kenya over the last few decades.

"Small and medium companies should consider leasing equipment to free up their cash tied in capital investments," the firms said.

"Leasing is a financial alternative to acquiring equipment or service as the need arises while using excess cash to meet other necessary expenses that enable you to meet market demands."

Recently, RentCo Africa signed a Sh180 million partnership deal with Laikipia County Government for provision of road graders and tipper trucks to ease road construction in the expansive county.

RentCo also partnered with Nairobi Securities Exchange where it provides IT equipment enabling the bourse to automate its operations, and also has an active Sh600 million deal where it leased farm equipment to West Kenya Sugar Company.