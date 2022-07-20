Relief for milk consumers as prices decline

Consumers have started paying less for milk as the price of the commodity starts to decline in the wake of an increase in supply.

The price of fresh milk has now dropped to Sh55 on average from a high of Sh60 last month, coming as a reprieve to consumers who have had to put up with high prices for the last three months.

The normal supply of long-life milk in supermarkets has also resumed after months of absence on the shelves.

Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) confirmed that the country is almost reverting to normal production following the onset of rains -in different parts of the country.

“The production is okay now because of the rains,” said Margret Kibogy, the managing director at the KDB.

The 500ml packet of long-life milk is retailing at Sh60 with a number of supermarkets giving their customers offers for those buying in bulk. KDB had said poor rains in the last quarter of 2021 and a drought in the period that ended March had a negative impact on production at the farm level.

The current rains have seen a regeneration of grass in most parts of the country, coming as a major boost in production as a lot of farmers rely on open field grazing for their cows.

Kenya New Cooperative Creameries managing director Nixon Sigey said there is a significant improvement in supplies right now at the market with prices expected to drop further should production continue to rise.

“The prices for some brands have started coming down because of improved production. We expect consumer prices to come down further if the rains will continue in the coming days,” said Mr Sigey.

Mr Sigey, however, said that the current cold season could have a negative impact on milk production as cows tend to cut production in chill weather conditions

Milk yield normally drops around June/July every year on the back of cold weather which adversely affects a cow's production.