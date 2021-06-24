Regulator warns hotels against falsifying star ratings

Carl Tundo

President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off  Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop, second off the ramp, during World Rally Championship Safari Rally ceremonial flag off at KICC, Nairobi on June 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The alert comes as Kenya hosts thousands of visitors who are in the country for WRC Safari Rally.
  • Regulators says unlicensed operators risk prosecution, and 12 months in jail and other penalties, if convicted. 


Unscrupulous hotels and restaurants are giving themselves false star-ratings to dupe unsuspecting tourists, the sector regulator has warned.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Hotels warned against false star ratings

  2. Family Bank shatters corporate bond jinx

  3. PRIME Kenya gets Sh44bn from IMF in new deal

  4. KRA surpasses Sh200m target in public auction

  5. PRIME MPs to vet power purchase deals

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.