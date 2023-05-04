Redmi Note 12 series smartphones launched in Kenyan market

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone model in the ongoing scramble for the Kenyan smartphone market.

The Redmi Note 12 series comprises Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12S, and Redmi Note 12.

Speaking during the launch, Xiaomi Kenya Country Manager Mr Bill Zhang said the launch of the four all-new devices is part of pushing forward the legacy of the Redmi Note series.

He said the new mid-range smartphones build on the incredible success of Redmi Note 11 as the series delivers remarkable enhancements to the features that matter most to customers.

These upgrades include the camera system, battery life, charging speed and user-friendly design, all offered at an exceptional value.

“Starting at Sh21,999, Redmi Note 12 Series brings flagship-exclusive features to upper-mid-range devices, redefining photography and overall user experiences,” he said.

He explained that Xiaomi is once again demonstrating its commitment to making high-end smartphone features accessible to more people in the world.

Innovative technology

For the first time ever, said Mr Zhang, a Xiaomi mid-range phone will feature flagship specifications in the realms of camera, display, battery and charging efficiency; delivering high-level performance.

“Every device in this Series exceeds expectations beyond their price segment. Redmi Note 12 Series is the next step in Xiaomi’s global mandate to make innovative technology both accessible and affordable,” he said.

The headline-maker in the Redmi Note 12 Series is Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G which boasts a powerful triple camera system; featuring a flagship-level 200MP main camera with OIS, an ultra-wide camera and a macro camera.

The top-of-the-line device aims to redefine photography for the upper mid-range smartphone segment, allowing users to capture every hidden detail with industry-leading camera resolution.

It not only boasts of amazing camera hardware, but also cutting-edge software such as Xiaomi AI Image Solution that allows for enhanced image quality with computational photography and Xiaomi ProCut.

Picture quality

“This allows for effortless photo composition with AI assistance, offering users more options for editing and post production,” said Mr Zhang.

Redmi Note 12, on the other hand, offers an impressive performance and enhanced entertainment experience.

With its super-smooth 120Hz AMOLED displays, users are presented with stunning picture quality with accurate colors as it provides a seamless and efficient multitasking experience in photography, gaming, audio and streaming.

The third device in the series, Redmi Note 12 Pro, which comes with a 108MP Quad AI camera that allows users to capture great photos and videos in high resolution, with crisp details in every scenario, even in dim light.

“Its large 5,000mAh battery and 67W turbo charging, easily supports a long-lasting usage of social media, photography, video shooting and more, enabling users to confidently go anywhere, do anything, and never miss a moment.”

To close out the Series is the Redmi Note 12S which boasts a triple camera system featuring a 108MP main camera, an ultra-wide lens, and dedicated macro lens.

It also comes with a stylish, trendy and lightweight design ensures a comfortable in-hand grip and manages to pack a large 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging.