Redavia to install solar system at Wadi Degla club in Nairobi

Green energy company Redavia will install a solar carport system at Wadi Degla, a state-of-the-art sports, social, and leisure centre located in Runda, Nairobi.

Redavia’s carport system will provide affordable, clean energy to power Wadi Degla’s facilities and also a premium aluminium carport to provide shading and protection of vehicles.

This comes at a time when companies are shifting to solar power solutions to cut on the high cost of energy as well as erratic power supply in the country.

In March, for example, the power bill rose by Sh1.20 per unit after fuel surcharge increased to Sh3.54 per kilowatt hour (kWh) from February’s Sh2.61. This followed an increase in petrol prices by Sh7.63 to Sh122.81 per litre and Sh5.75 more for a litre of diesel, to retail at Sh107.66.

“We are looking forward to the design and functionality of Redavia’s solar carport. Wadi Degla club is thrilled to have found a partner who understands the balance of our three energy goals: to decrease our carbon emissions, to lower operational costs, and to provide our customers with a premier luxury experience,” said Wadi Degla’s Operations Director Ashraf Nasim.

24-hour monitoring

Additionally, the solar company provides a round the clock monitoring and regular maintenance of the solar unit, ensuring optimum energy output, which makes the management of the system easy for Wadi Degla.

Wadi Degla says it has been looking for a way to track and reduce its environmental footprint. With rising electrical grid prices leading to high operational costs, the search for a cost-effective and clean energy source became more urgent.

As a sports and social club, Wadi Degla says it needed the right solution to match the design of its high-end facilities, and Redavia had it.

The installation of the new facility follows a successful implementation of a similar project in Ghana.

Delighted to help

Redavia CEO Erwin Spolders expressed his delight after Wadi Degla chose the company to install the solar system.

“Redavia is delighted to help Wadi Degla, a truly marquee partner, with our clean, affordable solar carport and luxury parking experience. Beyond Wadi Degla, we look forward to continuing to expand our customer base in the health and hospitality sectors throughout Kenya,” he said.

In March, the company also installed a 428-kilowatt solar power system at Shalimar Flower Farm in Naivasha. It is the biggest solar power plant that has been deployed by the firm in Kenya.

The flower firm is now reaping the benefits of reduced energy consumption as the power harnessed from the sun complements the one from the national grid.

Cutting costs for flower farms is crucial especially at a time when the price of fertilisers, labour and air freight are high.

In July, for instance, freight charges on cut flowers rose by 127 per cent after a majority of cargo flights grounded operations due to fears of the spread of Covid-19.



