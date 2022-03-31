Realtor upbeat August 9 elections won’t affect sector

A Nairobi-based realtor is upbeat that the August general elections will not affect the profitability of the real estate industry.

Username Investment chief executive Reuben Kimani has urged Kenyans to invest with confidence in land purchases during the current electioneering period, saying all political indicators point to a calm and tranquil election.

Speaking during a recent open day about the need to invest in property ownership at Havanna Estate, Nakuru city, Mr Kimani said the growth of infrastructure in satellite estates in all cities pumps optimism in the rebound of the industry this year.

“It is common for Kenyans to adopt a wait-and-see approach every election cycle. Later, everyone rushes to investing. However, our country has experienced peace and stability in recent years,” he said.

Property sector

Over the past two years, the property sector had been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic in the past two years, leading to delayed returns and low sales volumes.

World over, elections come with a number of uncertainties, where investors observe caution and wait till political temperatures calm down to splash their money on property again.

In Kenya, many investors have had to wait till election winners are announced, and even assess the security situation in the post-election period to decide where to put their money.

But according to Username’s data, despite the highly contested elections in 2017, land prices in Ngata area in Nakuru city rose by 20.66 percent making it the best performing satellite town.

Residential homes

Five years later, the town has magnificent and luxurious residential homes and prices for land within the area have shot up.

“The property we are now offering is just next to Ngata Estate. Phase 3 is affordably priced in this strategic location and touches an existing tarmac. This will be the next posh estate in Nakuru,” said Mr Kimani.

According to him, this year is different from past election years where Kenyans have flocked their rural homes for fear of violence in urban centres.

With political leaders uniting citizens through discussions on economic and social issues, Mr Kimani projects a more stable housing market, on rising economic growth trends.