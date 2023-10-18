Realtor unveils new property investment model

Local realtor Username Investment has unveiled a new strategy that it hopes will give it an edge over its competitors. The company has introduced an investment model that brings together investors to build a community within a project.

Dubbed “Nawiri Pamoja” (Swahili for ‘thriving together’), the project aims at building sustainable communities for the current and upcoming generations where everyone can own property. This will work by letting investors form an association and appoint estate leaders who will safeguard the interests of the property.

According to company's CEO Joseph Gitonga, the model will also help to make home ownership accessible and affordable amid rising cost of living in Kenya.

Mr Gitonga said the first communities for the project will be built in Nakuru, Ngong, Kangundo Road and Kisumu. “A thriving community is not solely built on bricks and mortar but on relationships created. Together, you can build a neighbourhood that is more than just a place to live but a place to call home,” he said while addressing the investors in Ngong.

The company’s first such project was the Vineyard Ngong in August 2020 launched amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This was after numerous requests from our clients to have a ready to build project in Ngong. Most Kenyans desired to settle in their own homes amidst the pandemic,” Mr Gitonga said.

“This estate was once a vision, now, it has transformed into a vibrant neighbourhood and a place where dreams have been realized, memories will be made and a sense of belonging created,” he added.