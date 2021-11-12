Real estate firm Purple Dot International hands over houses to home buyers

Purple Dot International Limited, a residential, commercial real estate developer in Kenya has handed over Elina Residences.

The residential houses in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, comprise 66 three-bedroom apartments and four 4,200 square feet penthouse duplexes.

During the ceremony Purple Dot team shared insights with stakeholders on the value of the investment.

The development that sits on a 0.8-acre parcel of land guarantees attractive returns to investors because of its proximity to central Westlands, Riverside, Lavington and the Nairobi city centre.

The all en-suite apartments and penthouses are tastefully designed with attention to detail for the urban dweller as well as the psychosocial dynamics of family life. The interior layout and finishes have also been carefully planned and selected with functionality and value in mind.

From the open plan kitchen, dining and living area to a unique nook that inspires a multifunctional use tailored to the family’s specific needs. This has made the houses to attract both urban families and working professionals since its ground breaking in 2019.

The newly completed residential property has a fully equipped fitness gym, private event hall for use by tenants.

The ready apartments are currently selling at Sh24 million. Similar properties are selling between Sh28 to Sh30 million. The average market rental income in the area is Sh140,000 per month.

Speaking to investors and home owners during the handover ceremony in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, Purple Dot International Ltd General Manager Jiten Kerai expressed his delight in the project’s timely completion and the confidence that investors had in the project since its inception.

“We managed to complete the project on time and well within budget, given the general slowdown of construction last year. The off-plan sales uptake was very encouraging and we are very glad to be able to present our investors and home buyers with a quality finished product as promised,” he said.