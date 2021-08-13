murram road
File | Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Puzzle of SGR builder set to pocket Sh60m per kilometre for murram road

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Kenyans will pay a Chinese firm that built the Standard Gauge Railway Sh60 million to lay murram on each kilometre of a road linking Lamu and Garissa through Ijara, a unit cost higher than that for rural roads and even tarmacked ones. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.