Puzzle of LPG cylinders Nock can’t account for
The National Oil Corporation of Kenya (Nock) cannot account for 149,773 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders as well as grills and burners that were purchased by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining for distribution to low-income households.
The State oil marketer stores records revealed inventories comprising 161,448-6kg cylinders but only 11,675-6kg cylinders were included in the financial statements as of the end of June 2023.
