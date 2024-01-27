Proposed Sh100 stock market monthly levy is shelved

The proposed Sh100 monthly charge on stock market accounts has now been shelved, marking a reprieve for retail investors who were worried about incurring additional costs on their small portfolios.

The Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC), which offers shares settlement and custodial services, had announced the introduction of the account maintenance fee effective July 15, 2022.

The announcement was made on May 17, 2022, drawing widespread criticism that led to the suspension of the fee awaiting consultations among stakeholders.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange, which is among the shareholders of the CDSC, now says the fee has been abandoned.

“I think we did not possibly engage the stockholders more and there was a very big reaction to that, so it was not implemented,” NSE’s chief executive Geoffrey Odundo said in an interview.

“So maintaining an account is free notwithstanding the company [CDSC] still incurs costs of software and management, and that’s a matter that has been shelved for now.”

The fee was aimed at helping CDSC meet its costs of supporting share trades, settlement and custody. The company has invested more than Sh200 million in software alone, contributing to increased efficiencies including the introduction of day trading.

If it had been implemented, the charge would have seen investors incur a cost of Sh1,200 per year for each account. The hardest hit would have been small investors, a section of who have portfolios worth a few thousand shillings.

Enforcement of the fee was expected to be a challenge, especially for dormant accounts.

Collectively, stock market investors were projected to pay an aggregate of up to Sh1.8 billion each year based on the number of outstanding accounts.

Abandonment of the proposed fee leaves investors to incur only trading costs which can amount to 2.1 per cent of the value of the buy or sell transaction.

The costs include brokerage commission of 1.78 per cent, CDSC Transaction Levy (0.08 per cent), CMA Transaction Levy (0.12 per cent), NSE Transaction Levy (0.12 per cent) and Stamp Duty Charge (at Sh2 per Sh10,000).

Besides the NSE, other shareholders of CDSC are Capital Markets Challenge fund, Capital Markets Investor Compensation Fund and Uganda Securities Exchange.

Stakeholders had feared that the now-shelved fee would further discourage investment in the stock, especially for small investors.

Some of the retail investors earn dividends of less than Sh1,200 per annum, indicating the fee would lead to losses for them.

The stock market has been on a bear run for years now, the outcome of foreign investor flight amid weakening of the Kenya shilling, dollar shortages and rising interest rates in the developed economies.

The sell-off was also partly driven by deteriorating performance of scores of companies including Kenya Airways.