Prolonged glitch hits business registration, companies searches

A prolonged technical glitch has delayed the transfer of some business registration and records services at the Attorney-General’s office onto a new platform, affecting thousands of users including lawyers and advisory firms.

The Business Registration Service (BRS) on Friday last week suspended services to allow migration to the improved system in an exercise that was expected to conclude by 6am on Monday to enable the resumption of normal services. But by yesterday some of the services had not been restored, three days past the set deadline.

The migration is part of the agency’s plan to fully digitise its services by the financial year 2025/26 to enhance efficiency and also seal revenue leakages by reducing contact of its workers with individuals and firms seeking services.

BRS, which hosts some of the services on the eCitizen portal, has successfully migrated numerous services to the new system including registration of a business name and registration of public companies, foreign companies, companies limited by guarantee, and partnerships.

Services yet to be restored

Unexpected technical hitches have, however, delayed the migration of some key services onto the new system for several days which has inconvenienced individuals and firms seeking the services. The services that are yet to be restored include the registration of private companies and an official search for beneficial ownership of companies (CR12).

BRS Director-General Kenneth Gathuma told Nation yesterday that the agency is probing the root cause of the technical hitches that have delayed the conclusion of the migration process.

“I am currently meeting with the team in charge of the migration to do a review that will allow us to find the configuration issues that are delaying the process,” said Mr Gathuma.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BRS boss said the agency will continue to onboard the remaining services once the technical issues are sorted, prioritising the more critical services.

“Following the resolving of some system bugs in the last 48 hours, we anticipate to continue onboarding services in due course starting with the more critical ones of private companies’ registration and the official search (CR12),” he said.

BRS, which is domiciled at the State Law office, offers numerous critical services that facilitate the registration and operation of businesses and is critical to Kenya’s efforts to ease the cost of doing business.

BRS registered some 73,183 entities in the financial year to June last year including 50,876 business names, 34,697 private firms, and 50 public companies.

It also registered 100 foreign companies, 251 companies limited by guarantee, and 278 limited liability partnerships.

In the first half of the financial year 2022/23, the BRS struck off 1,068 entities from the registry.

The agency also runs the movable properties securities rights (MPSR) registry where lenders register their security rights on collateral.