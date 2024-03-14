Projects, salary reviews hit as Sh860bn requests rejected

The Treasury has declined Sh860 billion cash requests by ministries and departments (MDAs) for the new financial year starting July, dealing a blow to a number of plans, including salary reviews and infrastructure projects.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee of the National Assembly revealed that the Treasury declared an unfunded budget of Sh859.5 billion for the new fiscal year after rejecting requests by MDAs.

An “unfunded” budget means that expenditure commitments or requests by a ministry, department or State agency exceed the available cash from the Treasury.

“The National Treasury in their submission noted that during the preparation of the 2024 BPS (Budget Policy Statement), they received numerous requirements for the financial year 2024/25. The National Treasury was not in a position to accommodate all within the set ceilings in view of the resource constraint,” the committee said in a report.

“These expenditures relate to new policies introduced during the financial year 2023/24. The total unfunded expenditures for the financial year 2024/25 amount to Sh859.5 billion. This comprises recurrent expenditures of Sh484.9 billion and development expenditures of Sh374.5 billion.”

The government targets a budget of Sh4.18 trillion for the 2024/25 financial year, out of which Sh703.87 billion is projected to be borrowed. The Sh860 billion translates to 20.5 percent of the next financial year’s budget.

In the 2024 BPS, the government hopes to collect Sh2.98 trillion in taxes in the fiscal year 2024/25 (July to June), relying on the proposed far-reaching tax measures that target the hard-to-tax sectors such as the informal, digital, and agricultural activities.

The declaration by the Treasury will affect activities including planned salary increases for police and prison officers, funding of universities and junior secondary schools, and implementation of key infrastructure projects, Parliament’s budget committee has warned.

The projected cash constraints will hit the energy, infrastructure, education, and public administration sectors hardest given the fact that they have been denied a combined Sh545.6 billion—representing 63.5 percent of all the unfunded requirements for the 2024/25 financial year, the budget committee said.

The Energy, Infrastructure, and ICT sector, which has key projects such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution, and infrastructural projects such as roads, suffered the biggest blow in the denied requests, with a total of Sh241.4 billion that the sector had requested to spend in 2024/25, denied.

Of the unfunded programmes and projects in the sector, Sh225.8 billion relates to development spending needs, which will have an impact on planned projects across the different implementing agencies.

The Education sector will not be funded to the tune of Sh163 billion of its needs during the coming financial year, 90 percent of which relates to recurrent spending and which implies that this could have a huge impact on the planned hiring of teachers, and other administrative plans the sector had for the coming financial year.

Police officers expecting salary increments in the coming financial year could also be left in wait mode as the National Treasury expressed that it could not afford to fund Sh141 billion that the Public Administration and International Relations sector needed, much of it on recurrent spending.