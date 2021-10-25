Prof Olive Mugenda appointed to chair HF board

Olive Mugenda

Prof Olive Mugenda. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Housing Finance (HF) Group has appointed Professor Olive Mugenda as an independent Non-Executive Director and chairperson of its Board.

