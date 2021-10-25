Prof Olive Mugenda appointed to chair HF board

Housing Finance (HF) Group has appointed Professor Olive Mugenda as an independent Non-Executive Director and chairperson of its Board.

The appointment will see Prof Mugenda tasked with overseeing the Group’s growth and transformation agenda, specifically diversification to a full-service bank.

HF Group CEO, Mr Robert Kibaara, said Ms Mugenda's wealth of expertise and transformational leadership track record will be a valuable addition to the firm at a time it is on a transformation journey.

Mr Kibaara pointed out that she is an accomplished business leader responsible for the expansion and transformation of Kenyatta University when she served as Vice Chancellor between March 2006 and March 2016.

Further, she is credited with the establishment and operationalisation of Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital, a 500-bed referral facility.

“The Board is delighted to confirm Prof Mugenda’s appointment as Board Chair of HF Group with effect from October 21, 2021," said Mr Kibaara in a statement.

Currently, Prof Mugenda is the chairperson of Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital and a commissioner at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).