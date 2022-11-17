Private investigations firm Trimo launches humanitarian outfit

Private investigations firm, Trimo Security Ltd has launched the Trimo Human Rights Watch, a community-based organization to advance its corporate social responsibility. Speaking at the launch of the Trimo Humanitarian Watch CBO (THWCBO), Trimo Security CEO Ms Jane Mugoh said the firm has over the last 25 years played a role in advancing philanthropy.

“We have been supporting children’s homes, rescuing children in distress, aiding children in conflict with the law to get integrated into the society and the oppressed to get justice. We have also educated quite a number of children. It is time to separate community service work with business,” Ms Mugoh said when she launched the CBO.

As an independent entity, THWCBO will handle the charity part of the business. The new organization has already approached a number of corporates to actualise its immediate goal of building a children’s rescue centre and a youth empowerment facility.

According Ms Mugoh, one of the companies, Thika Motor Dealers (TMD), has pledged to support 50 per cent of the land through matching funds.

Youth mentorship

“If we raise 50 per cent of the land value, they have promised to raise the balance,” Ms Mugoh.

She has appealed to corporate and charity organizations to assist the new CBO to build a rescue centre that will also house a youth mentorship facility.

“This is work that I have with Trimo staff over the last 25 years. I call upon like-minded companies and individuals to share in my vision to build a sustainable organization that will alleviate suffering in the community and empower the youth,” she said.

Jane Mugoh, the CEO of Trimo Security Limited addresses guests during the launch of Trimo Humanitarian Watch CBO at Ashakis Garden in Ruiru. Photo credit: Courtesy

The detective explained that her desire to change the lives of young people was born from her experiences in the line of duty.

“I have seen cases of minors being exploited by drug peddlers. They get arrested and when they are released they have nowhere to call home, so they go back to crime. I have been putting them with children’s homes, whose capacity is now strained. These children need their own facilities – a place where they can call home, a place where they can grow, realise their aspirations and unleash their potential,” she explained.

Youth empowerment

Trimo Humanitarian Watch intends to raise Sh20 million towards the building of the rescue centre and a youth empowerment facility which will offer vocational skills training to the youth. Donations can be channeled on M-Pesa through the Business Number 400200 and Account Number 40092256.

The launch was sponsored by TMD, Magical Juices, Ashaki’s Garden, Indian-based charity organization, Valentine Bakers and Trimo Security.

The launch coincided with a celebration of the detective’s 25 years of service to humanity, in which she has supported various orphanages with food, clothing, infrastructure development and education financing.

The event was attended by various directors of children homes, among them Baraka Children’s Home in Kayole and Zion Children’s Home in Kasarani and DS Foundation in Kibra.

The Lions fraternity was represented by the presidents of both the Karen Lions Club and Ruiru Lions. Ms Mugoh chairs the Ruiru Lions Club.