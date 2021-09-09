PrideInn boss charged afresh alongside father

PrideInn Hotels Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Hasnain Shabbir Noorani, and his father, Mr Mohamed Shabbir Kassam, were on Wednesday charged afresh with theft and destruction of property.

The two, who were previously charged separately, were charged before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku after the prosecution consolidated their cases.

They denied the offences they allegedly committed in the building in which the hotel stands on Raphta Road, Westlands in Nairobi. The property belongs to Imran Abdul Salaam.

The court was told that the estimated cost of the destruction was Sh36.6 million.

The prosecution also alleged that the two stole cash, CCTV, locks, server room equipment, furniture and hotel fittings worth approximately Sh173.7 million.

Ms Mutuku ordered that Sh1 million bond each of them had deposited when they were first charged be maintained.

Furniture and fittings

The case will be mentioned on September 16.