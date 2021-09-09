PrideInn boss charged afresh alongside father

PrideInn Hotels CEO Mohammed Hasnain Shabbir Noorani (right) and Chairman Mohamed Shabbir Kassam at the Milimani Law Courts Nairobi September 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

PrideInn Hotels Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Hasnain Shabbir Noorani, and his father, Mr Mohamed Shabbir Kassam, were on Wednesday charged afresh with theft and destruction of property.

