President Ruto appoints four finance experts as KRA board members

President William Ruto has injected a new crop of finance and accounting specialists on the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) board and moved insiders at the tax agency to the Nairobi Financial Reporting Centre which was mooted to transform the city into a financial hub.

In the latest board shakeup, the President named Richard Boro Ndung’u, a former CEO at consultancy firm, KPMG, financial services expert Amolo Ngweno, finance and accounting expert Lydia Cherono Rono, and Hadi Sheikh Abdullahi, a tax expert, into the KRA Board effective Friday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Hadi Sheikh Abdullahi, Richard Boro Ndun’gu, Lydia Cherono Rono, Amolo Ngweno, members of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Revenue Authority, from the 15th December, 2023 upto the 12th January, 2026,” a gazette notice issued Friday stated.

The President made the appointments on Wednesday.

Mr Ndung’u is a finance and accounting professional who served as CEO, equity partner and senior partner at KPMG.

Ms Ngweno has wide experience in financial services for the poor and IT services, having worked around the changing nature of work in developing countries with the coming of digital technology. She holds a B.A. in Psychology and Social Relations from Harvard University and a Master’s in Public Affairs from Princeton University.

Ms Rono, a finance and accounting expert with experience in Business Management and Finance who has worked for over 30 years in the private sector, holds a Masters of Business Administration (Finance Option) in Economics from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Commerce (Double Major in Accounts and Business Administration) from Daystar University.

She was serving as a non-executive director at the Board of CIC Insurance Group.

Mr Abdullahi has also been lead tax and Customs expert with consultancy firm Westminster Consulting.

As the President made the appointments, he also moved four of the KRA board to three state agencies, including the Nairobi international financial center.

“The appointments of Wilkister M. Simiyu, Fancy C. Too (Dr.), Michael Kamau Kamiru, Darshan Shah and Samir Ibrahim are revoked.”

Mr Kamiru will chair the Nairobi International Financial Centre board for three years to December 2026.

“In exercise of powers conferred by section 8 (1) (e) of the Nairobi International Financial Centre Act, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning appoints Darshan Shan Shah to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority, for a period of three years, with effect from the 15th December, 2023,” the Kenya Gazette of December 15 added.