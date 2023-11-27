Premium Inn becomes latest entrant in Mombasa’s hospitality industry

A new hotel in Mombasa is seeking to cash in on the tourism peak season to make a bold business statement barely weeks after opening its doors.

The newly-opened Premium Inn couldn’t have chosen a more strategic location and better time to become operational.

The hotel, which is located on Haile Selassie Road in the heart of Mombasa's CBD has opened its doors to potential clientele right at the onset of the traditional tourism peak season in the country.

The restaurant at the newly-opened Premium Inn in Mombasa city. Photo credit: Courtesy

Traditionally, the fast approaching festive season comes around with brisk business for the bustling hospitality industry on the coastal strip.

This, according to Imran Noorani, the proprietor of the new establishment, is what the new hotel is seeking to tap into.

Tourism industry

Noorani, a renowned businessman in Mombasa, has expressed confidence that Premium Inn will meet the expectations of its clientele to become the preferred choice for those seeking a perfect blend of comfort and opulence in Mombasa.

“At Premium Inn, comfort reigns supreme and elegance knows no bounds. With each moment you spend with us, you will realise that true luxury bears a name – and that name is Premium Inn," Noorani said.

The conferencing room at the at the newly-opened Premium Inn in Mombasa city. Photo credit: Courtesy

The businessman has also affirmed his commitment to elevating hotel business in the coastal city as well as marketing the region both locally and internationally.

“This investment is about supporting our tourism industry, boosting the hospitality industry and creating employment opportunities," Noorani said following the officially opening of Premium Inn.

Premium Inn prides itself as a sophisticated business hotel situated just 15 kilometers away from Moi International Airport.

Strategic location

The hotel’s location is also in close proximity to popular tourist sites in Mombasa such as Mama Ngina Waterfront, Old Town Mombasa and Fort Jesus, all of which are within a 10-minute radius.

According to Noorani, other than its ideal location, Premium Inn will also offer harmonious blend of contemporary elegance and local Swahili charm for travelers and tourists seeking luxurious and memorable stay in Mombasa during the festive season.

Among the key features of the newly-opened hotel are 33 rooms designed for comfort and luxury, as well as a conferencing facilities with a capacity of up to 250 people.

Inside a room at the newly-opened Premium Inn in Mombasa city. Photo credit: Courtesy

The hotel has a pristine and swanky restaurant that promises to offer culinary delight both in indigenous and exotic cuisines.