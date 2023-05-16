Power outage hits North Rift, Western and Nairobi
Kenya Power Company has announced outage in parts of North Rift, Western and Nairobi due to system disturbance affecting a major transmission line.
The utility firm said that a team is working to restore electricity supply to the affected areas.
" Our engineers are working to restore the elctricity supply to teh affected areas at the earliest opportunity. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused," said the utility firm in a tweet.