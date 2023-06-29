Power Learn Project recognized for bridging digital divide in Africa

African tech training organization, Power Learn Project has been awarded with the esteemed Founders Award for its role in shaping technological solutions in the energy sector through training the youth.

The award was presented by President William Ruto on June 21 at the Youth Energy Summit, an annual event to honour organizations committed to transforming youth development in the continent.

The organization has set an ambitious target of training one million developers in Africa as a way to bridge the digital divide, which propelled it to recognition across the continent.

Power Learn Project has been championing for more adoption of clean energy across the continent and apart from the youth training initiative it has collaborated with other organizations to nurture a diverse pool of talent that can “craft innovative solutions to real world challenges, with a particular focus on the clean energy sector.”

Technological innovation

“While we push for future fit skills, the energy sector more than ever needs the support of technology to solve Africa’s problems. This can only be achieved through a collaborative effort with industry players,” said Ms Mumbi Ndung’u, Power Learn Project's Chief of Growth & Operations.

The organization also partnered with the Youth Energy Summit, a platform for youth engagement in energy solutions, to launch a hackathon initiative dubbed ‘Beyond Privilege’, to foster innovation, inclusivity, and equal opportunities in the tech industry as well as the energy sector.

Power Learn Project's Chief of Growth & Operations Mumbi Ndung'u displays the Founders Award that organization was presented with at the Youth Energy Summit. Photo credit: Courtesy

The ‘Beyond Privilege’ Hackathon, which starts on July 3, will have winning teams gain mentorship opportunities, and resources to develop their projects further.

“By directing resources and attention towards technological innovation, the energy sector can unlock a multitude of benefits such as the development of cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, such as renewable energy technologies,” Ms Mumbi said.

Energy revolution

Energy forums organiser, EnergyNet, has also expressed that its collaboration with Power Learn Project for the Youth Energy Summit would go a long way towards a sustainable and inclusive future, “where innovation and education empower young graduates to enter practical job creation pipelines.”

“At EnergyNet, we are passionately dedicated to connecting the world's youth with opportunities in the energy sector, and we are thrilled that our collaboration with Power Learn Project will propel Africa's energy revolution forward, opening doors to a brighter future,” said Simon Gosling, Managing Director of Energy Net.

Players in the industry have noted that due to its key role in the global economy, the energy sector stands at the forefront of global challenges and opportunities, which call for efforts towards actions mitigating environmental impact even as demand grows.