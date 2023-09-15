Power Learn Project partners Kilifi County in Sh73m youth programme

At least 500 youth from Kilifi County will benefit from a 16-week software development programme in a Sh73.45 million investment by tech company, Power Learn Project (PLP).

The tech firm has launched the programme on Friday at Pwani University in partnership with the county government.

The programme seeks to unlock opportunities within the county, by providing the youth with an environment to develop ventures and startups.

Unlocking opportunities

“We firmly believe that this initiative will serve as the catalyst for profound and positive change in Kilifi County, unlocking unprecedented opportunities and igniting a beacon of progress," said PLP Chief of Growth and Operations, Mumbi Ndung’u.

The partners target to reshape education in the county as well as spur economic growth by transforming the youth.

At the end of the programme, 500 youths are expected to have gained tech skills to attract tech-driven businesses, grow chances of starting their own enterprises and thus reduce unemployment.

Bridging the digital divide

PLP also envisions that the programme will transform communities by bridging the digital divide and extending tech training to underserved regions.

“This partnership is emblematic of our shared dedication to nurturing and equipping young talents with essential tools to thrive in the digital era,” Ms Ndung’u said.

Kilifi Governor, Gideon Mung’aro, pledged to support the initiative to expand the county’s economic ecosystem.