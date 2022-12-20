Power Learn Project graduates 1,000 software developers into Kenyan market

Some 1,000 Kenyans have benefited from training in software development geared towards the realisation of the potential of the digital economy.

The pioneer Power Learn Project (PLP) tech graduates are part of an initiative dubbed #1MillionDevs4Africa that seeks to train one million software developers across Africa by 2027.

PLP Chief, Growth and Operations Officer Ms Mumbi Ndung’u said the new development comes at a time when digital revolution has taken hold in the continent and they come in to provide affordable and accessible tech training for youths across Africa.

She explained that as the potential educational benefits of digital technologies have become apparent, so has been the consequent need for a level of digital competence to facilitate this.

“No one can escape the absolute necessity of technology in our daily lives. We are so heavily dependent on technology that we cannot do anything easily without it,” said Ms Ndung’u.

Digital economy

She pointed out that skills and innovation are part of four key pillars that drive information, communication and technology (ICT) including mobile pass, markets and public service delivery.

Ms Ndung’u said the pillars are geared towards the realisation of the potential of the digital economy while leveraging the power of ICT and innovation.

“We’re proud to celebrate our pioneer cohort of learners representing all Power Learn stands for. These learners will have access to several opportunities and alternative educational pathways through Power Learn Project, ranging from internships and proof of work opportunities or venture studio and incubator connections if they want to explore entrepreneurship,” she said.

Launched in April 2022 in Kenya, PLP is a Pan-African impact organisation with a vision of driving transformative change for the youth in Africa by empowering them with relevant technology capacity through providing quality, affordable and decentralised tech training.

Digital opportunities

PLP aims to kick start software careers with entry-level, fully funded training using free data access and self-paced learning management over 16 weeks.

The course ranges from programming languages such as Python and Dart Programming with Flutter to Blockchain 101, Databases, Data Science, and Entrepreneurial skills.

PLP chairperson John Kamara said the learners will have opportunities for hands-on practical experience through a proof of work module.

They will then earn a certificate upon successfully completing the course and join a community of young skilled Africans ready to take on digital opportunities.