Postal workers protest licensing of Chinese courier services firm Speedaf

Postal Corporation of Kenya

Workers at Postal Corporation of Kenya Nakuru office.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) employees have protested the licensing of a Chinese firm Speedaf to offer courier services in the country saying they will soon be rendered jobless.

