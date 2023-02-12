Posta to venture into warehouse business to boost revenues

Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) will venture into the logistics business by setting up warehouses in all 47 counties to boost its dwindling revenues.

The financially troubled state corporation is also keen on shifting to the lucrative e-commerce business as it plans to move away from its traditional methods of physical delivery of parcels to its clients.

“We want to have a warehouse in each and every county where business people and farmers can easily pick their inputs like fertilisers which will be stocked in our warehouse. Our clients can also pick up their parcels online before it is delivered to their doorsteps,” said PCK Acting Postmaster General and chief executive officer, John Tonui.

Mr Tonui said the agency wants to use its countrywide network to change its business model that is facing stiff competition from other private players.

Meanwhile, the process of recruiting a substantive Postmaster General and Chief Executive Of-ficer of PCK is complete. The interviews were held at the postal headquarters in Nairobi and ended on February 8.

The new CEO is coming at a time when more than 2,500 employees are bracing themselves for hard times after missing their salaries for months.

The management staff were paid their November 2022 salaries this week and are still waiting for December 2022 and January 2023 salaries.

December salaries

The union members are not better either and only the lowest Grade 11 staff were paid their December 2022 salaries on Wednesday last week while the rest in other grades are still waiting for their pay.

The incoming CEO faces an uphill task of putting the loss-making state corporation on the profit-ability lane amid a major digital disruption headache which has rendered most of the traditional postal services like rental boxes, money transfer and courier services obsolete.

The announcement of the new CEO is expected to be made anytime now by Information Com-munication Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo via Kenya Gazette Notice after the completion of the recruitment process by the PCK board.

The board of PCK led by Peter Kanaiya and officials from the parent ministry of ICT conducted the interviews.

The panel embarked on the process of writing its final report on the best suitable candidate for the position.

“The report by the Human Resource committee of the board on the recruitment of the new post-master-general is complete after some moderation and the new boss of PCK will be announced anytime now,” said a source familiar with the process at the PCK headquarters in Nairobi.

This will enable President William Ruto’s administration to fill one of the key vacancies that are critical in the Kenya Kwanza digital manifesto.

The current postmaster-general and chief executive Dan Kagwe's tenure comes to an end in March.

Postmaster-general

Mr Tonui, who was picked by the board of PCK as the acting postmaster-general and CEO was among the candidates who were interviewed.

The position attracted 35 applicants but only 19 were shortlisted including two women.

The two women who are hoping to become first-ever postmaster general are Ms Milkah Mugwe and Ms Grace Okara.

Others jostling for the plum job include Mr Solomon Okoth Ogolah, Mr Peter Kibet Korir, Mr Julius Onyoni Opini, Mr Patrick Omulo, Mr Benson Ngari Kamau, Mr Innocent Mwanabuku Simiyu, Mr Tom Ochieng Ndalo.

Others are Mr Peter Kibet Biwott, Mr Hezron Mugo, Mr Kahindi James Mwangi, Dr Charles Ooko Akelloh, Mr Simon Peter Njoroge, Mr Ben Jackson, Mr Solomon Letangule, Mr Arnold Chekoti Ndukunyu and Mr Edward Njoroge.

Those whose bids were disqualified for not meeting some of the requisite job specifications in-clude Mr Stephen Sila, Mr Sandafiro Morumbosi, Abdurahman ashir, Douglas Ouso Nyokwoyo and Mr Eliazer Tum.