Posh IT-Path Global partnership to boost digital health services

Four African-based organizations have been funded to expand their digital health tools for community health and to explore sustainable business models, courtesy of a partnership between Posh IT and Path Global.

The digital health entrepreneurs will now collectively build solution using a common open source platform that will not only boost community health services in the continent, but also enable them build their operations.

Purpose of the funding, sponsored by Path Global, is to support African digital health entrepreneurs to collectively build solutions using the Community Health Toolkit (CHT), stewarded by Medic.

Driving innovation

“This remarkable partnership between Posh IT and Path Global is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving innovation and sustainable growth within the African Digital health sector. By leveraging our combined expertise, resources, and shared vision, we are fostering an environment where digital health enterprenuers can thrive and create lasting positive change in community health care,” said Posh IT CEO, Joe Mwangi.

The CHT is a human-centered, cost-effective, scalable digital solution that is designed specifically for use by community health workers.

Improve healthcare

“With this funding, the award winners can leverage a proven, economically viable digital foundation for their digital tools while also receiving concerted organizational strengthening and business planning support,” the organizations stated.

They observed that the four award-winning entrepreneurs are creating tools that will enable health care workers to improve the quality, speed, and access for equitable care to their communities.



