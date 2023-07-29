Portland Cement targets clinker market to boost profits

The cash-strapped East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) is banking on the local clinker market and selling its multi-billion shilling land at Mavoko in Machakos County to turn around its fortunes.

The company's board chairman, Brigadier (Rtd) Richard Mbithi, says they are working to ensure that the giant state-owned cement processor roars back to life.

On Thursday, the EAPCC board and management, led by the managing director, Mr Oliver Kirubai, visited the Ilbisil limestone quarries in Kajiado Central Sub-county where they commissioned a solar-powered borehole to serve the community living near the quarries.

Mr Kirubai said the company had registered a production growth of 25 per cent in 2022 with an anticipated growth of 50 per cent in the 2023/2024 financial year, targeting major road construction and the government's affordable housing project.

"After the first phase of our plant refurbishment, we have seen significant growth, carving out a niche in the cement market both locally and within East Africa. We expect further growth this year," he said.



He further said that the 17 per cent import duty on clinker recently introduced by the Kenya Kwanza administration has opened up business opportunities for the company with high potential to produce clinker for commercial sale to other cement processors locally.



He added that EAPCC will tap into the local clinker market with the intention of setting up a second multi-million clinker plant to maximise profits.



EAPCC resumed full clinker production in September 2022 after investing Sh500 million to upgrade its Athi River plant, whose frequent breakdowns had affected the supply of its products to the market.



"The national government has over the years demonstrated its commitment to resuscitate the sleeping giant. We will set up a second clinker plant that will produce 3,000 tonnes of clinker per day, which translates to 6,000 tonnes of cement per day," he clarified, saying this was in line with the implementation of the five-year strategic plan.