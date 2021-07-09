Portland Cement
Portland Cement’s bank accounts attached in row with ex-workers

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Financial troubles at the East African Portland Cement Company have deepened after a court yesterday allowed former contract workers to attach seven bank accounts to recover Sh1.3 billion in salaries owed to them.

