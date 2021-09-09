Poor funding blunts teeth of procurement authority

The National Treasury

The National Treasury. Icpak has said that underfunding of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority is the reason behind its inability to fight corruption.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Underfunding of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) is the reason behind its inability to fight corruption, according to accountants.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.