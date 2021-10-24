Policyholders of collapsed insurer still waiting for justice 16 years later 

United Insurance

The former headquarters of the the collapsed PSV underwriter United Insurance Company, which went under in 2005. The dispute that sucked in Insurance Regulatory Authority has been in court since then.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • In July 2005, then Commissioner of Insurance Sammy Makove appointed Kenya Re as the statutory manager.
  • This marked the beginning of problems for the shareholders and employees of United Insurance.

In November 2017, creditors of United Insurance Company, which had been under statutory management since July 2005, were looking forward to finally being paid the monies they were owed after 12 years of waiting.

