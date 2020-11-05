Plans on course for Kenya to start exporting power

Kenya is set to start trading electricity with its neighbours as soon as setting up of key regional transmission lines is done.

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) says it is completing three of the lines by the end of next year, including the one connecting Kenya and Ethiopia, which is 98.5 done, making its commissioning possible before the end of the year.

The 632-kilometre line running from Sodo, Ethiopia to Kenya’s Suswa substation is not only the longest transmission line so far, but has the highest voltage at 500 kilovolts.

Ketraco managing director Fernandes Barasa said the power line fits into the East African Power Pool (EAPP) plan, which seeks to create interconnections within the region and enable the trading of electricity among States.

“This is not just going to allow us to participate in the power exchange with Ethiopia, but will also drive the EAPP programme, which supports integration of power systems of five countries including Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda, with a combined population of over 200 million. Such an interconnection will create the transmission backbone for the region,” Mr Barasa said.

About 1.2 per cent of Kenya’s generation mix comprises imported electricity from Uganda largely due to a transmission gap into western region.

Kenya’s total installed capacity stands at 2,766MW with potential to generate more even as its peak demand is yet to hit 2,000MW, creating a surplus that can create revenue when traded.

Kenya is also expected to complete the 132 kilometre transmission line connecting it with Uganda in December 2021.