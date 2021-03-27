Planned fund to see saccos cross-lend

Daniel Marube

Co-operative Alliance of Kenya Limited Chief Executive Officer Daniel Marube speaks in Nairobi earlier.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gerald Andae

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

A proposal on formation of a Sh100 billion central liquidity fund, which will see saccos lend to one another, will be presented to the Cabinet next week.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Danger of new stock to your livestock herd

  2. Here’s how to curb milk loss during rainy season

  3. PRIME 11,000 chickens side hustle

  4. Planned fund to see saccos cross-lend

  5. MPs seek better use of budget in new law

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.