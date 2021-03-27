Planned fund to see saccos cross-lend

A proposal on formation of a Sh100 billion central liquidity fund, which will see saccos lend to one another, will be presented to the Cabinet next week.

Commissioner of Cooperatives Geoffrey Nja’ngombe said 52 deposit taking saccos have already shown interest in joining the fund.

“We have a guideline on bringing saccos together and have polices in place in regard to this which will be going to the Cabinet next week for approval,” said Mr Nja’ngombe. He said the body will be registered as a cooperative, in what will form one of the largest sacco bodies in Kenya.

Mr Nja’ngombe said they are starting with deposit taking saccos and those that offer front office services. Other regulated saccos will be brought on board in the second tier.

He said saccos will have to pay subscription fees to join the fund adding that the amount will not punitive as this could lock out members willing to join.

Agriculture and Cooperative Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya confirmed that the policy will be forwarded to the Cabinet next week.

Legislation

“The policy will be put before Cabinet next week and thereafter it will be forwarded to parliament for legislation,” said Mr Munya.

Mr Nja’ngombe said to make the cooperative more competitive in the financial sector, players need to amalgamate their resources.

Chief executive of Cooperative Alliance of Kenya Daniel Marube, said under the central liquidity, saccos will benefit from shared ICT platform and lending from one other on the excessive liquidity.

“Saccos with excess liquidity under the central liquidity can lend to their counterparts, which can be done at affordable interest,” said Mr Marube.

Mr Marube said they are conducting reforms in saccos in order to compete well with other financiers.