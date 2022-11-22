Pile-up of unresolved small claims court cases locks investor billions 

When the first small claims court began operations in Milimani, Nairobi last year, it appeared as if the cases backlog in the Judiciary would be a thing of the past.

The court, whose mandate is to handle monetary rows with a value below Sh1 million, had been in the pipeline since 2016 when its governing legislation became law.

It largely handles civil, commercial, and personal injury claims with most of the suits here being straightforward.

Aside from clearing the case backlog in the Judiciary, the court was intended to help with cash circulation in the economy and make Kenya more business-friendly.

It was to act as a double barrel shotgun – clear case backlog that has dogged the Judiciary for years while releasing billions of shillings locked up in numerous uncomplicated disputes into the economy.

For example, as of September this year, the small claims court had resolved rows with a financial value of Sh2.2 billion in 11 counties.

The Milimani court, as expected, is the busiest as it registered up to 130 new cases on some days.

But the youngest branch of the Judiciary is quickly becoming a central part of the problem it was created to fix, as appeals from small claims are now clogging High Court judges’ calendars.

If you had a hearing coming up at the High Court’s civil division today and have to adjourn the matter, it will likely be pushed to July 2023.

“The small claims court is not letting us rest. We are having over 50 appeals from the small claims court each day,” Justice Janet Mulwa told lawyers and litigants on October 27 when explaining why it was difficult to get hearing dates in the first half of 2023.

“We are overwhelmed by the appeals coming from the small claims court,” Justice Mulwa said on November 8 when an advocate pleaded with her for an earlier hearing date.

Different division

Rulings and judgments from the small claims court can be challenged at the High Court’s different divisions depending on the subject matter. If the subject matter is a supply contract, for instance, the suit can be appealed at the commercial division of the High Court.

By law, the small claims court must determine cases within 60 days of filing. In reality, cases are more often than not determined within a few days of filing. Photo credit: Shutterstock

By law, the small claims court must determine cases within 60 days of filing. In reality, cases are more often than not determined within a few days of filing.

Adjudicators proceed with hearing cases on consecutive days, which opens the door for them to reach determinations quickly.

But once an adjudicator’s decision is appealed, the case goes to the High Court where getting several consecutive days for a hearing is a near impossibility owing to the workload judges already have.

In the civil division of the High Court, where many of the small claims appeal land, judges have to preside over civil cases, and appeals from the magistrate’s courts.

Smart Business could not establish the exact number of appeals that have arisen from the small claims court, but some stakeholders have expressed concerns that the Judiciary’s lastborn could end up becoming a heavy burden to its older siblings.

Still, in its initial stages, the small claims court has strained the magistrate’s courts albeit only at the pilot stage.

Currently, all 25 adjudicators attached to the small claims court are resident magistrates. They are expected to be replaced by adjudicators who will be lawyers with at least three years of experience in the legal field. Adjudicators are spread out in 12 courts in 11 counties.

The numbers Justice Mulwa made reference to mean that on average the small claims court is churning out 1,500 appeals each month.

If each county is to have a small claims court and the Judiciary’s plans to staff the stations adequately see the light of day, then the backlog that has plagued Kenya’s justice system could get worse.

The Judiciary planned to hire 60 adjudicators for the small claims court in the 2022-2023 financial year.

The court is certainly a hit, a Judiciary report shows but this has come at a cost as charges for printing paper are spiralling out of control.

“The rising caseload has seen the operational costs for the various courts substantially rise. For example, the Milimani small claims court currently registers between 65-130 new matters per day utilising between 10-15 reams of printing paper per day which is not tenable given the minimal budget for general office supplies,” the report states.

E-filing system

Acting Registrar Small Claims Court Stella Kanyiri has recommended in the report that small claims courts be onboarded to the Judiciary’s e-filing system.

Ms Kanyiri says that should be the first step in cutting costs and ensuring that the small claims court goes largely digital.

“Further, all the courts to be equipped with ICT tools with a view of achieving a paperless court which will see reduced operational costs,” said Ms Kanyiri in the report.

As of September 2022, there were 16,372 cases filed at the small claims court.

Nairobi leads the way in cases filed on account of having the first court and being Kenya’s commercial hub. The capital has had 12,531 cases filed since the inception of the small claims court in 2021.

Of those, Nairobi-based adjudicators had completed 9,635 cases whose subject matter was worth a combined Sh1.83 billion.

Kiambu is Nairobi’s closest competitor, as 735 cases with a combined value of Sh124.4 million have been concluded. All the other stations, however, started operations in 2022.

The Kiambu court in Thika has had the quickest uptake of the newer lot as no other station has hit the Sh100 million mark in determining disputes.

Pilot stations were selected based on areas where magistrate’s courts were clogged with cases whose subject value is less than Sh1 million.

Ms Kanyiri has recommended that the Judiciary urgently lease space for courtrooms, registries, and chambers for adjudicators as the small claims court’s uptake in Nairobi has been phenomenal.

Interestingly, it has emerged that the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) had struck a deal with the Judiciary for the construction of at least four courtrooms.

But following the 2022 General Election, the NMS is handing over county administration functions to the governor’s office.

It is still unclear whether Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja will proceed with some NMS projects such as the courtroom construction deal.