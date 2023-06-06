US-based philanthropic organization in drive to boost Kenya’s image

At least 15 black and brown American citizens are set to experience a 10-day funded trip to Kenya starting June 17, in a drive by American faith-based organization, MLIFE Foundation.

US-based Kenyan philanthropist Mwangi Mukami, who established the foundation, said the trip will offer an opportunity for the cohort to experience positive aspects of Kenya, far from the narratives much publicized about Africa, in the West.

The group will tour Nairobi, Maasai Mara and Kilifi, where it is expected to meet local leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators. The organization has funded the Sh10.3 million trip.

Africa’s marketplace

“Africa’s story is not always about epic tragedies; it is also about Africa’s beauty, potential and the global opportunity in Africa’s marketplace,” says Mukami.

He said the trips are also aimed at opening up the country for more tourists and investments, with a further goal to inform, inspire and empower the next generation of American leaders to learn and care more about Africa beyond the commonplace stereotypes of Africa as a backward continent strife with hunger, ethnic strife, and unemployment.

Intercultural connectedness

The organization plans to coordinate the trips twice a year, with planned visits to Nairobi's local and regional international schools and a three-day, two-night visit to Maasai Mara.

Mukami said he was inspired to begin the program for California’s black and brown youths by the murder of George Floyd and subsequent global protests in the summer of 2020. MLIFE has coordinated self-funded trips to East and West Africa for policymakers and high-net-worth individuals in the past four years, generating more than $1 million in return investments.