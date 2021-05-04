Pfizer expects to make $26bn from sale of Covid vaccines

Pfizer Covid vaccine

A medical worker shows a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. 

Photo credit: File | Thomas Kienzle | AFP

By  AFP

Pfizer sharply increased its projections for 2021 revenues and profits on Tuesday, citing much higher sales from its Covid-19 vaccine sales.

Related

More from Business

  1. Kenya and Tanzania thaw trade tensions

  2. PRIME Storm over Yatani’s quest to bypass MPs on VAT rates

  3. Facebook's Workplace tool grows as jobs go remote

  4. PRIME Taxman beats hasty retreat on PINs cancellation plan

  5. Kenya Power set to pay consumers for blackouts

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.