Petrol prices jump by Sh3.56, diesel and kerosene remain unchanged

Fuel

Motorists in Mombasa will now pay Sh123.95 for a litre of petrol, Sh105.27 for diesel and Sh95.46 for kerosene.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Motorists will from today midnight spend Sh3.56 more to buy a litre of petrol at the pump in the new prices announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) that will be in place for the next month. 

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Petrol prices jump by Sh3.56

  2. PRIME Safaricom beats Covid blues to post Sh68 billion in profit

  3. Yatani summoned over delayed counties funds

  4. Study: Increased rainfall to change taste of tea

  5. Safaricom profits take a hit, drop to Sh68.7bn

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.