Petrol prices jump by Sh3.56, diesel and kerosene remain unchanged

Motorists will from today midnight spend Sh3.56 more to buy a litre of petrol at the pump in the new prices announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) that will be in place for the next month.

However, the price of diesel and kerosene will remain the same for the third month running, after the energy regulator once again kept their prices unchanged from last month.

The changes will see a litre of petrol retail at Sh126.37 at the pump in Nairobi up from Sh122.81 for the same amount last month, while the price of diesel and kerosene remains unchanged at Sh107.66 and Sh97.85 per litre respectively.

But this comes despite the fact that the cost of importing petrol decreased between March and April.

The average landed cost of imported petrol fell by 0.57 per cent from $491.5 per cubic metre in March to $488.69 in April, while the cost of importing a similar amount of diesel fell 1.03 per cent during the same period at $439.6 from $444.17.

However, the cost of importing a cubic metre of kerosene increased by 2.01 per cent between March and April to cost $430.4 from $421.9.

“In the period under review, the price of super petrol increases by Sh3.56 per litre while that of diesel and kerosene remains unchanged,” Epra said in a statement.

“The prices are inclusive of the 8 per cent value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” Epra said.

Motorists in Mombasa will now pay Sh123.95 for a litre of petrol, Sh105.27 for diesel and Sh95.46 for kerosene, while those in Nakuru will pay Sh125.98, Sh107.55 and Sh97.66 for the same quantity of petrol, diesel and kerosene respectively.

Meanwhile, those in Eldoret will buy petrol at Sh126.9, diesel at Sh108.46 and kerosene at Sh98.68 while those in Kisumu will pay Sh126.9, Sh108.46 and Sh98.68 for the three commodities respectively.