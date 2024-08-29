Peak and Dale acquires Bean Interactive in expansion drive

Integrated tech, digital marketing and communications agency Peak and Dale Solutions has acquired the digital transformation agency Bean Interactive.

The acquisition will see Peak and Dale Solutions take full control of all of Bean Interactive’s internal resources.

This will enable them to deliver more comprehensive solutions to the market, as well as tackle larger projects in and out of the country.

Homegrown solutions

“We are very excited about this acquisition because through our combined expertise and resources, we will be able to deliver more value to our clients,” said Brendah Mwirichia, the CEO of Peak and Dale Solutions.

For over 15 years, both Peak and Dale and Bean Interactive have been delivering solutions such as online media buying, web development, digital marketing strategy, social media management and digital event interaction, to the market.

Unlike most media agencies in Kenya, the two organisations are both independent local agencies, with no international affiliations.

According to Ms Mwirichia, the combined expertise of the two organisations will see Peak and Dale deliver better homegrown solutions to the market.

Robust local group

“We are proud that we are local because I believe that the best talent comes from here. Our people have the best that we can offer. We understand the African market, we are the ones who can give solutions to this African market,” said Ms Mwirichia.

Ultimately, her dream is to make Peak and Dale the agency which other local agencies will want to be affiliated with.