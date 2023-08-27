Partners Against Piracy lauds crackdown on copyright infringement by ISPs

Partners Against Piracy Association of Kenya has lauded the Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) for their efforts to stamp out copyright infringement. The operation, conducted in collaboration with local law enforcement, has implicated two major Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in operating in Nairobi and Thika counties.

The ISPs had been illicitly distributing premium content to thousands of subscribers, infringing upon intellectual property rights and undercutting legitimate businesses.

The crackdown led to the arrest of two suspects and the confiscation of substantial amounts of equipment, including computers and phones. This evidence has been submitted to the Police Cybercrime Unit for further investigation.

Copyright violations

In a statement, Kecobo emphasized their commitment to maintaining the integrity of the creative industry and the economic growth of Kenya. They pledged to continue their fight against copyright violations, ensuring that all stakeholders in the digital landscape adhere to legal frameworks.

“Today's achievement is a resounding victory for the creative industry, Kenya's economic prosperity and the principles of justice. It underscores the importance of collaborative action between law enforcement agencies and regulatory bodies in upholding copyright laws and fostering a thriving digital ecosystem,” Kecobo said.

Following the crackdown, approximately 6,000 customers are now unable to access the unauthorized content, safeguarding the rights of content creators and upholding the law. Partners Against Piracy (PAP) has consistently championed efforts against content infringement, recognizing its adverse effects on both the creative industry and the broader economy.

Illegal activities

By granting unauthorized access to premium content, these ISPs have not only violated copyright laws but have also compromised the revenues of legal distribution channels. Apart from harming the creative industry, the ISPshave cast a shadow over the technology and entertainment sectors, discouraging investments and impeding growth prospects.

The illicit actions of these ISPs have eroded trust in the digital sphere and exposed a gap in the enforcement of digital laws. The successful operation signifies a robust commitment to combating such illegal activities and reinstating the rule of law in the digital domain.