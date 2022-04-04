Parents risk Sh300,000 fine in child SIM card listing

Parents and telecom firms risk a Sh300,000 fine over the registration of children using smartphones in the latest push to restrict the exposure of minors to online misconduct such as pornography, hate speech and cybercrime.

Parents will be expected to provide the identity of children using smartphones while registering SIM cards used by minors under proposed Internet safety guidelines released last week for public debate.

This will be an upgrade of the current model in which parents use their credentials to register SIM cards their children operate.

The listing will, for the first time, offer the regulator a registry of children using smartphones in the push to curb online risks to minors and their participation in virtual crimes such as pornography, cyberbullying and identity theft.

While being online can offer children and young people benefits such as access to educational content, there are also drawbacks and dangers.