Packaging institute in a campaign to curb food waste

Even as millions of Kenyans continue to grapple with hunger and starvation, almost 99 kilograms of food is thrown away every year. This translates to a total of 5.2 tonnes of food wasted every 12 months.

According to a study by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), this scale of food wastage contributes to more Kenyans continuing to lack access to nourishment, with the prevalence of food insecurity being 10 percent higher for women than men.

Environmentally, food that is lost or wasted is responsible for 8 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, with official data showing that if food waste was a country, it would be the third largest greenhouse gas emitter behind the USA and China.

When food loss occurs, not only is the food itself wasted but also so are all the resources that were used to produce the food, including water, land, energy, labour and capital.

For these reasons, Eng Joseph Nyongesa, who is the CEO of the Institute of Packaging Professionals Kenya, says it is important to take all the necessary measures to curb food waste.

One of the ways to achieve this is by designing intuitive ‘save food packaging’ to minimise food loss and waste across the value chain, extend shelf life and barrier and improve the supply of food.

Food loss and waste

“Packaging can play an integral role in minimising food waste at the start of the value chain, so that waste can be prevented in the households. Avoiding food waste is a critical packaging issue

and one that food producers, manufacturers, brand owners, retailers and consumers need to better understand,” Eng. Nyongesa said.

Eng Nyongesa, who spoke on Wednesday during the ‘International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste’, called on packaging designers, technologists and engineers to develop packaging solutions that address food waste.

“As the world marks the ‘International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste’, a clear call to action is for both the public and private sectors to prioritise and move ahead with innovation that reduces food loss and waste,” he noted.

Meanwhile, World Packaging Organisation (WPO) President, Prof Pierre Pienaar CPP noted that packaging can play an integral role in minimising food waste at the start of the value chain so that waste can be prevented in the households.

“Avoiding food waste is a critical packaging issue and one that food producers, manufacturers, brand owners, retailers and consumers need to better understand. By modifying packaging designs and ensuring that Save Food Packaging guidelines are followed, food waste and loss can be minimised and prevented,” he said.

Save Food Packaging

His sentiments were echoed by Sustainability and Save Food Vice President, Nerida Kelton, who said without adequate intuitive packaging design features and fit-for-purpose packaging, food can potentially be wasted all the way through the supply chain to the consumer.

“The most innovative and intuitive Save Food Packaging uses design features that can contain and protect, preserve, extend shelf life, easily open and reseal, provide consumer convenience and portion control, all the while meeting global sustainable packaging targets,” she said.

Nerida also pointed out that opportunities for packaging design to minimise food waste can include better facilitation or communication around portion control, date labelling, extension of shelf life, protection, resealing and openability, serving size, food safety/freshness information, information on storage options and improved communication on packs.

Indeed, the WPO has been working on the issue of food waste and the role that packaging plays for many years now and has developed a special award category for innovative and intuitive Save Food Packaging Design in the annual WorldStar Packaging Awards, of which businesses in this sector are encouraged to enter.