Over 50 fired as Nakuru's Tuskys Magic branch closes its doors

Employees of Tuskys Supermarket’s Magic Stores in Nakuru town Saturday staged a protest over a four-month salary delay after they were issued with termination letters.

The branch, which is the oldest, let go of at least 50 employees.

They said they were shocked by the move, immediately after they reported to work, and branch manager Catherine Gitau said the order was from ‘above’.

Ms Gitau did not disclose much information about the retailer’s move and noted that she was also affected.

“There is very little I can say on the matter. The head office is in a better position to give an official statement and details about what exactly happened and the fate of employees,” shesaid.

Caught unawares

Mr Stephen Wambua, the shop steward, said the management was equally caught unawares as the decision was communicated through the Kenyatta Avenue branch located about 50 meters away.

“When we reported in the morning, we got reports that we were supposed to transfer staff to the sister shop. No one had spoken to us about the closure of this shop and on whether employees were going to lose their jobs,” Mr Wambua said.

He said some of the termination letters were sent through Artemis Outsourcing Limited.

“Despite the company knowing very well that we have persevered and even worked without pay for the last four months, it sent us away without any form of respect,” he said, adding the notices were with immediate effect.

The employees demanded unpaid salaries and accumulated arrears.

Led by Nelson Masenge, they said the Kenyatta Avenue manager read them a letter from the headquarters that said Tuskys Magic is closed effective October 31.

“This came as a shock to us considering that our immediate bosses also seem unaware of what transpired,” said Mr Mr Masenge.

He added that they were all instructed to move the remaining stock from the shelves and take it to the Kenyatta Avenue branch, which has also been struggling with lack of stock.

The workers declined to move the stock and locked themselves up in the store, saying they would only work after receiving their money.

Outstanding payments

The workers further said the company slapped them with a 20 per cent pay cut in April as part of efforts to stay afloat following the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company reportedly withheld their full July salaries after they contested the decision.

Employee Mr Martin Kinoti said, “It is very unfair that they have asked us to leave without looking into our welfare. We have families who fully depend on us. We are afraid many of us will suffer mental problems.”

As permanent employees were served with a verbal notice, those outsourced through an agency were served with a written notice indicating their contracts had been terminated.

“Our client, Tusker Mattresses, has communicated difficult challenges in business operations. In line with clause 1 of your employment contract, this contract is only valid as long as the principal contract with Tusker Mattresses is valid,” stated the notice by Artemis Outsourcing Limited read in part.

“You are hereby notified about the termination of your contract as per the agreed terms. Outstanding payments for August, September and October plus a one-month notice will be processed in accordance with your contract,” the notice read further.

