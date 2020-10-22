Ory Okolloh joins EABL board

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has appointed Ms Ory Okolloh as an independent non-executive director, joining a team of nine other directors who steer the liquor company.

The appointment of Ms Okolloh, who was formerly the managing director of global philanthropic organisation Omidyar Network and Luminate Group in Africa, is effective October 16.

EABL noted that she also serves on the boards of Harvard University’s Centre for African Studies, Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company and Stanbic Bank Kenya.

Ms Okolloh has previously worked for global tech giant Google as the policy manager for sub-Saharan Africa, tasked with persuading governments to adopt an open-internet policy that allows ease of access to the internet.

She is also the co-founder of Ushahidi, a pioneering, free open source platform for crowdsourcing crisis information. It combines mapping with eyewitness reports that has been used to monitor elections in Kenya, Mexico and India as well as track violence in the eastern DRC.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts and Political Science from University of Pittsburgh and a law degree from Harvard Law School.