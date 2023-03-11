Organization seeks to improve healthcare for impoverished communities

In October 2021, while attending a peace summit in Turkey, as a representative supported by the Kenyan government, Samwel Jane made a chance encounter that would later have a major impact on his life and that of many other people.

Samwel was born into a modest family in a little-known area in Nakuru, Kenya. Growing up, he could see a lot of people from his community travel for very long distances to receive specialized medical treatment. That is because medical care was limited in his home area, and that which was available was very expensive.

He could only watch helplessly as his community suffered. While attending the peace summit in Turkey, he met Frank Caicedo, a delegate who was also attending the summit representing his country. The two talked about a lot of things, but one recurring issue in their conversations was poor access to quality and affordable healthcare in their home countries.

The two thought of a way they could help to champion for access to healthcare in both their countries. This led to the formation of Global Care Heroes, an organization that strives to eliminate the global health crisis by providing accessible quality health care to impoverished communities.

Medical and cultural practices

“Global Care Heroes sought to treat more and save lives through expanding health care services to impoverished communities regardless of race, religion and any other factor desperately lacking the aid of medical services and supplies,” says Samwel, who is the organisation’s co-founder.

Samwel, who is also a data science professional with Moringa School, says the organization would achieve its objectives by for instance hosting medical camps and exchange programmes in collaboration with other partners, that offer youths opportunities to hone their skills.

The organization hosted an exchange programme in December 2022 which offered local youth who attended an opportunity to learn India's medical and cultural practices. The programme was hosted in Siaya County in collaboration with Hope Citadel Foundation.

The team plans to organize another medical exchange programme in India for medical students to learn from highly specialized medical families in India in order to promote healthcare system in terms of delivery.

Universal health care

“This year, the organization also plans to set up medical facilities to promote universal health care, and have three medical camps in the country and in Africa that will benefit more than 500 youth,” says Samwel, adding that creating impact has enabled them to grow rapidly.

The organization, which is headquartered in Kenya, also has a presence the US and India, with plans to venture into Pakistan, Peru, Trinidad and Indonesia.

The organization also played a part in lobbying for the rights for Kenya to host the 2023 Global Peace Summit, for which Samwel was a programe coordinator, having also participated in other international events such as Global Peace summits in Malaysia, Turkey and Rwanda.

The summit was held at the KICC in collaboration with the Global Peace Chain Kenya Chapter, the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage and other partners, between February 9th and 11th 2023. It attracted more than 100 international delegates.