Organisations partner to empower Africa’s youth through green jobs

In the lead-up to the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28), Crtve Development, in collaboration with the African Youth Collaboration Assembly (AYCA) and the Royal Danish Embassy in Kenya, hosted AYCA Unplugged: The COP28 Youth Agenda.

The initiative aimed to harness the momentum ignited by the Africa Climate Summit 2023 (ACS) and reaffirm the AYCA Nairobi Youth-Declaration, emphasizing African youth's commitment to climate-positive growth as the continent prepares for COP 28.

The event underscored the critical role of green jobs in addressing Africa’s dual challenges of high youth unemployment and climate change. Green jobs, which contribute to preserving or restoring environmental quality, offer a promising solution to both issues.

The African Youth Declaration, a product of the Africa Youth Climate Assembly, prominently champions green job creation. The declaration recognises that green jobs are not only crucial for environmental sustainability but also essential for addressing Africa's youth unemployment crisis.

Climate change literacy

It calls for increased youth involvement in environmental policy-making, from grassroots to global stages, and emphasizes the pivotal role of green jobs in transitioning towards environmental sustainability.

The African Youth Declaration also highlights the need to equip African youth with the skills and knowledge required for green jobs.

It advocates for incorporating green job concepts into educational curriculums and promoting climate change literacy to prepare young Africans for the low-carbon sectors that will drive Africa's sustainable development.

Employment opportunities

In his opening address, Stephan Schønemann, the Danish Ambassador to Kenya, reaffirmed Denmark's commitment to supporting African youth in the green transition.

He reiterated Denmark's ambition to assume leadership and strengthen action to accelerate green and energy transition and support climate change adaptation, recognizing the key role of youth in this process.

“By harnessing the creativity, energy, and innovative capabilities of Africa's youth, green jobs can drive sustainable development and create much-needed employment opportunities. AYCA Unplugged: The COP28 Youth Agenda, serves as a powerful platform for African youth to amplify their voices and showcase their commitment to climate action,” Mr Schønemann said.