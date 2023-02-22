Opportunity for Kenyan schools at global prizes

Outstanding Kenyan schools have a chance to apply for consideration in this year’s World’s Best School Prizes, where they could walk away with more than Sh6 million per school.

This follows opening of the global education prizes, that celebrate schools from across the world for their role in developing the next generation of learners and for their contribution to society’s progress.

Founded by T4 Education- an organization owned by Kenyan-born Vikas Pota, in collaboration with Accenture and American Express, the five World’s Best School Prizes recognise learning institutions for their positive contribution in community collaboration, environmental action, innovation, overcoming adversity and supporting healthy lives.

“Every child left behind in the wake of the Covid pandemic is a child too many. Governments must take urgent action to tackle the global education crisis and ensure quality education is a right not a luxury,” Pota said.

Grassroots solution

“The best place to start is by working with schools at the coalface to understand what works. I urge outstanding Kenyan schools to come forward and apply,” he added.

Kenyan schools excelled on the inaugural year of the global, with Amani School for Refugees named in the Top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity 2022 and Still I Rise International School named in the Top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize for Community Collaboration 2022.

The World’s Best School Prizes were founded as a grassroots solution to help build the systemic change needed, providing inspirational schools a global platform and allowing them to share their best practices, and help others replicate their innovative ideas.

World’s best school prize

“We founded the World’s Best School Prizes to create the conversations that lead to lasting change. Conversations between educators learning from one another’s vital solutions, and conversations in the halls and corridors of power where leaders must sit up and listen to those on the frontlines,” Mr Pota says.

Opportunities available for schools to apply for the recognition and prizes are the world’s best school prize for Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity and Supporting Healthy Lives.

Schools that are shortlisted in the Top 10 for each prize will be announced in June 2023, followed by the Top 3 finalists for each prize in September.