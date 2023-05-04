Opportunities in meat sector ‘untapped’

Innovation in livestock production is key to spurring growth in the sector that, stakeholders say, has numerous opportunities that remain untapped.

If fully explored, according to Retail Trade Association of Kenya (Retrak) CEO Wambui Mbarire, the sector can unlock avenues for the country’s development.

Benefits include job creation and increased revenue generation, Ms Wambui said.

“We are below five per cent [of full exploitation of the livestock market] and you can imagine if the remaining percentage is explored the opportunities that could be unlocked,” Ms Wambui told Nation yesterday on the sidelines of the Kenya Meat Expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre. The three-day event ends today.

Use of advanced machines such as electric weighing scales improves efficiency, she said.

“Innovation allows meat surplus to be used to produce something else. Kenya Meat Commission (KMC), for example, has created an ecosystem where there is nothing that goes to waste,” Ms Wambui explained.

Other key areas are the use of degradable packaging materials, cold storage and transportation systems; cold chain rooms and fridge for sustainability. Regions classified as Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (Asals), have immense contributions in the meat subsector, the CEO said. She revealed that Asal counties lost about 2.5 million heads of cattle worth Sh244.2 billion due to the drought.

Data from the State Department for Livestock breaks down the livestock population in the country as sheep 1.17 billion, goats one billion, cattle 983 million, pigs 80 million, donkeys 40 million, camels 400 million, rabbits 709 million and chickens 25 billion.

Advanced methods

Dr John Wamahiu, the senior manager, livestock programme at Gatsby Africa, urged nomadic pastoralists to adopt advanced methods on feed and pasture storage.

“Apart from depending on feedlots, silage and hay are crucial for use especially when drought hits,” he said.

Fodder storage calls for water harvesting programmes, and tracts of land for growing, alongside modern technologies and innovations to ensure the pastures thrive, said Dr Wamahiu.

“Besides insurance programmes, we are also looking at commercialising some parcels of government land for feed lots, water harvesting and growing advanced pastures,” revealed Dr Christopher Wanga, who is the director Livestock Policy Research and Regulations at the State Department for Livestock and Development. The approach, Dr Wanga stated, is a public-private partnership.

The second Kenya Meat Expo was organised by the State Department for Livestock Development in partnership with key strategic stakeholders from both public and private sectors, including Nation Media Group, which is the main organiser.